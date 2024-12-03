Disney has unveiled the official trailer for its highly anticipated live-action Snow White, offering a fresh take on the 1937 animated classic.

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) stars as the beloved princess, with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) portraying the iconic Evil Queen. The trailer introduces a kingdom once ruled by fairness, now under the queen’s oppressive reign. Snow White’s journey begins when she’s warned of the queen’s deadly intentions and seeks refuge in the magical forest, guided by woodland creatures to a cozy cottage inhabited by her seven loyal friends: Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

Amidst danger and enchanting moments, Snow White finds her voice, singing the empowering ballad “Waiting on a Wish,” written exclusively for the film. With the help of her newfound allies, she embarks on a mission to reclaim her kingdom.

Directed by Marc Webb and featuring a screenplay by Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson, Snow White hits theatres on March 21, 2025.