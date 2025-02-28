The 97th Annual Academy Awards are going down on Monday, where we see the stars of Hollywood gather to crown the best in film and television.
Here’s how you can get amongst the action here in Australia!
What time does it start?
For those who love a bit of red carpet action, the coverage will kick off from 10.30 am AEDT on Monday to check out all of the stars glam looks.
The award ceremony will begin at 11am AEDT, so you can tuck yourself in on the couch and watch from home.
Where can I watch it?
You can watch the event unfold LIVE on Channel 7 and 7 plus as well as streaming available on Disney+.
Who is up for the big awards?
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Substance
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Wicked
Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Which Australians are nominated?
As expected, we’ve got some incredible Aussie talent up for a golden statue, so let’s take a look and keep our fingers crossed.
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Guy Pearce for The Brutalist
Animated Feature Film:
Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney for Memoir of a Snail
Cinematography:
Greig Fraser for Dune: Part Two
Documentary Short Film:
I Am Ready, Warden (Produced by Maya Gnyp)
Visual Effects:
David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs for Better Man
Rodney Burke for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser for Alien: Romulus
Who can we expect to see present and perform?
Conan O’Brien will be hosting this years Oscars for the first time, after we saw Jimmy Kimmel host last years ceremony.
The ceremony will see performances from Doja Cat, Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, LISA from BLACKPINK, Queen Latifah, and RAYE.
Taking the stage to present awards, you can expect to see the likes of Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley and more.
That’s a wrap! Time to get your popcorn and watch the games unfold.
And don’t worry, if you happen to miss any of the action, we’ll keep you updated with everything you need to know!