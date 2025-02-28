The 97th Annual Academy Awards are going down on Monday, where we see the stars of Hollywood gather to crown the best in film and television.

Here’s how you can get amongst the action here in Australia!

What time does it start?

For those who love a bit of red carpet action, the coverage will kick off from 10.30 am AEDT on Monday to check out all of the stars glam looks.

The award ceremony will begin at 11am AEDT, so you can tuck yourself in on the couch and watch from home.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch the event unfold LIVE on Channel 7 and 7 plus as well as streaming available on Disney+.

Who is up for the big awards?

Best Picture

Anora

The Substance

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Which Australians are nominated?

As expected, we’ve got some incredible Aussie talent up for a golden statue, so let’s take a look and keep our fingers crossed.

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Guy Pearce for The Brutalist

Animated Feature Film:

Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney for Memoir of a Snail

Cinematography:

Greig Fraser for Dune: Part Two

Documentary Short Film:

I Am Ready, Warden (Produced by Maya Gnyp)

Visual Effects:

David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs for Better Man

Rodney Burke for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser for Alien: Romulus

Who can we expect to see present and perform?

Conan O’Brien will be hosting this years Oscars for the first time, after we saw Jimmy Kimmel host last years ceremony.

The ceremony will see performances from Doja Cat, Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, LISA from BLACKPINK, Queen Latifah, and RAYE.

Taking the stage to present awards, you can expect to see the likes of Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley and more.

That’s a wrap! Time to get your popcorn and watch the games unfold.

And don’t worry, if you happen to miss any of the action, we’ll keep you updated with everything you need to know!