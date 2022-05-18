The book that took the world by storm, Where The Crawdads Sing, has been turned into a movie, hitting cinemas on 18 August!

It stars Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones, is produced by Reese Witherspoon AND features an ORIGINAL song by the one and only Taylor Swift!

The synopsis reads “From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumours of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.”

Check out the trailer here!