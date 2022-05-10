Jennifer Grey will reprise her Dirty Dancing role of Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman, Deadline has reported.

We don’t know how we feel about this, particularly as previous attempts to recreate anything from the original 1987 film haven’t gone so well.

Details are pretty scant but Deadline describes said reprisal as a “coming-of-age romance centred on the experience of a young woman at the summer camp, but Baby’s own journey will intertwine with this to create a multi-layered narrative.”

Director Jonathan Levine they’re “going to try to involve as many people from the original as is appropriate.”

This includes approaching Patrick Swayze’s estate, Levine said. “Johnny is a part of Baby’s journey in the story.”

“Johnny’s absence looms large over the story, so it’s a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby’s character in a way.”

He also added that the music will be a mix of songs from the original and ‘90s hip-hop.