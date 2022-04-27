If you’ve been alive for more than four days you know Barbie. She’s the blonde-haired, free-spirited, material gurl we all wanted to be growing up and now Margot Robbie is living out our dreams.

‘Barbie’ is hitting cinemas July 2023 with an insane cast. Margot Robbie will star as the iconic blonde alongside Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell. Yeah, it’s gonna be big.

Warner Bros. Pictures shared this first-look via Twitter.

If you’re excited for this you might be happy to know a bunch more Mattel (the toy company who make Barbie) movie projects are in the works including Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots. My inner-child is screaming with excitement!