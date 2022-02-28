The newest instalment of the Batman franchise is almost here!

The highly anticipated movie stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, and goes for almost 3 hours, so make sure you go to the bathroom before the movie starts!

The synopsis states that “Batman ventures into Gotham City’s underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.”

We’re not sure if it would be able to reach The Dark Knight levels, but should be better than whatever Ben Affleck was in.

Check out the action packed trailer below!