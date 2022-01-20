Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has filed for divorce from her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst.

Dan, who works as her bodyguard, has been with Pamela for years, and after moving in with each other on Christmas Eve of 2020, they have since filed for divorce.

A source close to the family says Pamela is filing for divorce in Canada, where the couple is residing.

She began dating Hayhurst just seven months after her split from her 4th husband, Peters.

Anderson has left their shared home and currently lives in Malibu, spending time with her sons.