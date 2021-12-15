The newest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas today!

The second instalment in the current Spider-Man franchise picks up after the first movie left off with villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) outing Peter Parker (Tom holland) as Spider-Man to the whole world. Marvel’s synopsis of the film states “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighbourhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Whether you’re a Marvel super fan or just excited to see Holland and Zendaya’s onscreen chemistry, the film has something for the whole family!

You can check out the trailer here:

Image credit: CNN