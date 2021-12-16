The third and final instalment of the Marvel Spider-Man trilogy, No Way Home was released yesterday, and it really delivered on action, laughs… and heartbreak.

The film has been touted as being the best Spider-Man film in a long line of adaptations, and is safe to say, lived up to the hype. The witty dialogue had audiences laughing, and many were delighted to see the various cameos from previous franchise stars including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin (he’s alive??) and Alfred Molina’s Dr Octavius!

It’s really worth it to go in blind to this film, so try and avoid spoilers as much as you can! The film picks up immediately after the second instalment ends, with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) finally happily in a relationship with his love MJ (Zendaya), only to have his life torn apart after a video featuring Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) publicly outs him as Spider-Man and brands him a menace to society. It’s followed by one of the funniest scenes in the film where Parker and MJ attempt to tell his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) the breaking news while they are breaking up, and the media is zeroing in on Parker’s location.

After realising the extent to which his life, and those of his best friends, has been affected by the news of identity, Parker seeks out Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help in restoring his life to before the world found out. In the process, Strange inadvertently opens up a multiverse full of characters Spider-Man fans will know and love (or hate!) and it’s up to Spider-Man and his team, including MJ and best friend Ned, to save the day. What happens next will surprise you and make you laugh and cry, sometimes at the same time!

But is this really the end of Peter Parker’s story? Sony and Marvel teased the potential for a second trilogy delving further into the Spider-Man multiverse, which was only heightened by one of Marvel’s famous credit scenes. Maybe we’ll see Spider-Man back before we know it!

Spider-Man is in cinemas now, and trust me, it’s not one to be missed!

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, check it out below!

