The trailer for Colleen Hoover’s film adaption of her best-selling novel ‘It Ends With Us’ is finally here and we’re freaking out.

Starring the iconic Blake Lively as Lily Bloom and Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid, the trailer brings to life the story that took the world by storm.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, ‘It Ends With Us’ tells the story of Lily Bloom, a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business.

After meeting charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, the two fall deeply in love until Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan who is played by Brandon Sklenar, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

The trailer features Taylor Swift’s hit “My Tears Ricochet”, which couldn’t fit more perfectly, and gives us a glimpse of Lily’s iconic flower shop ‘Lily’s Bloom’s’.

The film lands in cinemas on August 8th and you bet we’re already counting down the days.