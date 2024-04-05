Christian Bale takes on the role of Frankenstein’s monster in a sneak peek of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride.” Shared on Instagram, the images offer a glimpse into the period film’s camera test. Alongside Bale, Jessie Buckley, acclaimed for her performance in “The Lost Daughter,” portrays the titular bride.

Gyllenhaal has curated an impressive ensemble for “The Bride,” featuring Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening. The crew includes Lawrence Sher, known for his work on “Joker.”

Set in 1930s Chicago, “The Bride” offers a fresh take on the classic Frankenstein tale. Buckley’s revived character seeks romance, sparking a transformative social movement. Gyllenhaal, known for her directorial debut “The Lost Daughter,” presents her second feature with this film.

Warner Bros. plans to unveil “The Bride” in cinemas and Imax on October 2, 2025.