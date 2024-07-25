HBO have announced that production of Euphoria season 3 will finally commence in January 2025 – a full three years after the release of season 2.

The shows star Zendaya, and creator Sam Levinson were said to be best mates when working on the first two seasons, but insiders say the delay came down to a falling out between the pair.

Apparently Sam wasn’t happy that Zendaya was focussed on her movie career, telling people “it was all about her.”

Zendaya’s side of the story is that Sam was the one distracted, while working on The Idol – the series starring The Weeknd that bombed after one season.

It’s reported that cast members Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer will all be returning to reprise their roles in the new season.

Hear more in Kyle and Jackie O’s ONEWS Podcast below!

Advertisement