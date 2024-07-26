Every year thousands of dogs are surrendered, rehomed, and sometimes completely abandoned. This number has increased recently due to the rising cost of living, well meaning families who just simply cannot afford to own their beloved pet any longer have no other option but to surrender them to their local shelter or rescue group.

Two family-owned businesses have come together to do something about it. And not a moment too soon! SavourLife and Pets Domain have partnered up, and their mission is to reduce the number of adoptable dogs euthanised in Australia to zero.

It’s something we don’t like to think about, but the harsh reality is when dogs aren’t adopted, the result is truly devastating.

SavourLife are working toward this goal by donating 50% of their profits to volunteer-run rescue groups that save and rehome surrendered dogs.

Pets Domain have 71 specialty stores around the country, and these stores, mainly regional, focus on partnering with rescue groups and shelters. Pets Domain also make regular donations and all profits from Pets Domain reusable carry bags go to those partnered rescue groups and shelters.

This year, from August to October, SavourLife and Pets Domain are partnering up to raise funds and food donations for rescue groups. A Rescue Challenge is set to take place nationwide! And that’s where we all come in. The goal is to raise $25,000, which will be distributed between the rescue groups.

The partnership will culminate with the Adopt-A-Dog Day at Pets Domain, the event is held on Sunday October 5th, between 10am-2pm. You’ll get the chance to speak to rescue groups who will be in-store raising awareness and funds for their respective group. For every bag of SavourLife dog dry food sold, SavourLife will donate the equivalent bag to the rescue group.

Mark it in your calendar and head down to your local Pets Domain to support a good cause!