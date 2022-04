If you’ve every wanted to see Thor have his “Eat, Pray, Love” moment now’s your chance.

The latest flick from the world of superheroes who have great hair and hold big hammers will be in cinemas July 8th, this year.

It looks to follow Thor’s journey of finding who he really is after a lifetime of battle OH AND NATALIE PORTMAN IS IN IT AS THOR TOO!

Watch it here:

