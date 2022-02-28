Happening in Santa Monica California as we speak, the 2022 SAG Awards are taking place!
The star studded lineup included:
Our favourite show of 2021 was Squid Game. The cast did not come to play (squid) games, all looking as good as you would after having the most watched Netflix show of all time!
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, and Anupam Tripathi attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184550 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Here’s the cast of one of 2021’s most loved shows; Succession. Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong make up 3/5 of the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.
Here’s the cast of Hack all looking glamorous!
Jean Smart has just won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series!
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Johnny Sibilly, Rose Abdoo and Paul W. Downs attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184550 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Our favourite Spiderman (Sorry Tom and Toby), Andrew Garfield looking absolutely stunning. He’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Netflix’s tick, tick…Boom!
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Andrew Garfield attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184550 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
And now an ode to the women who wore suits! It’s just *chef’s kiss*
