Happening in Santa Monica California as we speak, the 2022 SAG Awards are taking place!

The star studded lineup included:

Our favourite show of 2021 was Squid Game. The cast did not come to play (squid) games, all looking as good as you would after having the most watched Netflix show of all time!

Here’s the cast of one of 2021’s most loved shows; Succession. Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong make up 3/5 of the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Here’s the cast of Hack all looking glamorous!

Jean Smart has just won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series!

Our favourite Spiderman (Sorry Tom and Toby), Andrew Garfield looking absolutely stunning. He’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Netflix’s tick, tick…Boom!

And now an ode to the women who wore suits! It’s just *chef’s kiss*

