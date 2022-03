I feel the need… the need for speed *cue Kenny Loggins’ Danger Zone*

I spent my entire childhood running around pretending I was a fighter jet thanks to the original Top Gun movie (and questionable 80s food additives).

So naturally I am BEYOND EXCITED for the sequel ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. The film follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) as he confronts the past while training a new squad of graduate pilots. A new trailer has been released, get your eyes and ears around it below.