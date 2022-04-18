As my therapist is well aware, I watched Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ when I was FAR too young. Though even if you watched at an appropriate age it’s full of “this will never leave my brain” scenes (uhmm hello creepy bathtub lady?) including this right here:

If you’ve ever watched that scene and thought “oh that’s a good lookin’ axe, I’d like to own it” GOOD NEWS!

This piece of horror movie history is about to be auctioned via Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house and they’re expecting it to collect more than $100,00 USD.

Perfect addition to a collection of movie memorabilia, a home theatre, or your child’s bedroom if you want them to stop misbehaving at bedtime.