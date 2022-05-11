Two of our fave leading ladies, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, will be reunited on screen again with the sequel to “A Simple Favor”!

With the amazing on screen chemistry between the two, and cliffhanger ending of the first movie, there’s so much potential for the story to develop!

If you haven’t seen the first one yet, it’s time to check it out! It’s adapted from the book of the same and the synopsis reads: “Stephanie (Kendrick) is a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends Emily (Lively), a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.”

It’s a little bit Gone Gone Girl-ish and a lot of fun! Can’t wait to see where they take #2!

