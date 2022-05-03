Firing off with Brenton Wood’s “Oogum Boogum,” it looks like hubby and wife Jack (Styles) and Alice (Pugh) are in a good place in their marriage in 1950s suburbia: “You and me,” they say to each other. We’ve never seen Harry Styles quite like this before. Styles and Pugh have great on screen chemistry as the appear in very steamy positions together. Harry completely tattoo-less!

Onstage at CinemaCon, Wilde said Don’t Worry Darling is reminiscent of “Inception, The Matrix, Truman Show. It’s my love letter to the movies that pushed boundaries of ambition.”

Watch the trailer here: