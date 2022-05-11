The internet had a little meltdown recently when people started spotting posters for what appeared to be a new festival with an incredible lineup.

The lineup features Diana Ross, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridges, Gary Clark Jr, Brockhampton and a heap more. Understandably, people were stoked.

Sorry but WHAT is this Tame Impala x Diana Ross thing (featuring a lot of amazing people)? pic.twitter.com/pNXFGuNNpe — Rob Copsey (@RobCopsey) May 7, 2022

Turns out this “festival” is actually a cheeky ad for ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ the second installment of the very successful Minions franchise. I’m sorry, what!? The Minions soundtrack is about to be FULL of absolute 10s. Here’s the full breakdown:

01 Diana Ross – “Turn Up The Sunshine” (Feat. Tame Impala)

02 Brittany Howard – “Shining Star” (Earth, Wind & Fire cover) (Feat. Verdine White)

03 St. Vincent – “Funkytown” (Lipps, Inc. cover)

03 Brockhampton – “Hollywood Swinging” (Kool & The Gang cover)

04 Kali Uchis – “Desafinado” (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto cover)

05 Caroline Polacheck – “Bang Bang” (Nancy Sinatra cover)

06 Thundercat – “Fly Like an Eagle” (Steve Miller Band cover)

07 Phoebe Bridgers – “Goodbye To Love” (The Carpenters cover)

08 Bleachers – “Instant Karma!” (John Lennon cover)

09 Weyes Blood – “You’re No Good” (Linda Ronstadt cover)

10 Gary Clark Jr. – “Vehicle” (The Ides of March cover)

11 H.E.R. – “Dance To The Music” (Sly & The Family Stone cover)

12 Tierra Whack – “Black Magic Woman” (Santana cpver)

13 Verdine White- “Cool”

14 Jackson Wang – “Born To Be Alive” (Patrick Hernandez cover)

15 The Minions – “Cecilia” (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

16 G.E.M. – “Bang Bang” (Nancy Sinatra cover)

17 RZA – “Kung Fu Suite”

18 Heitor Pereira – “Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite”

‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ hits cinemas later this year. I’m already obsessed.

