Finally we’re seeing our Chris Hemsworth as we’ve never seen him… playing the bad guy.

Before he returns to the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth has Netflix’s Spiderhead up his sleeve first.

Hemsworth plays the ‘brilliant visionary’ head of a different kind of prison, one that uses mind-altering drugs to keep inmates under control – at their agreement or ‘acknowledgment’.

But while Hemsworth seems just a bit charismatic, there’s something unsettling going on.

Here’s Netflix’s synopsis:

‘In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.’

Spiderhead will appear on your Netflix feed on June 17