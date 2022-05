Ladies and gentlemen, our time has come! Hollywood’s Hottest Man Alive is moving to Australia… Well, for a little time at least!

He’ll be in Sydney and rural NSW to film a remake of the hit 80s show The Fall Guy later this year.

It’s not known whether his wife Eva Mendes and their children will be joining him.

The Fall Guy is about a film stuntman who moonlights as a bounty hunter, which sounds like it’s bound to be an action packed movie!

Image: 7 News