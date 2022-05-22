‘The Dry’ was a HUGE hit last year. The Australian thriller starring certified daddy Eric Bana captured the hearts and minds of many Aussies, holding the sixth highest ticket sales in 2021 (only being beaten by the big players ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘No Time To Die’, etc).

In good news for people who love a cheeky “who dun it” movie, Eric Bana will be back as Federal Agent Aaron Falk for a sequel. ‘Force Of Nature’ is Jane Harper’s second novel (after ‘The Dry’) and is getting the silver-screen treatment right now from Robert Connolly who wrote and directed the first flick.

‘Force of Nature’ will focus on a corporate hiking retreat attended by five women, only four return. DUN DUN DUUUUUUUN! *gasp*

We don’t have a release date just yet but the movie is already being filmed in Victoria so hopefully we’ll have more info soon! In the meantime, relive ‘The Dry’ below.