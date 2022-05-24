Tom Cruise has been jumping out of buildings, riding motorcycles without a helmet and shooting at bad guys as CIA agent Ethan Hunt for almost 30yrs (which is pretty insane).

The franchise has survived because a. Mission Impossible is awesome and b. Tom Cruise might be clinically insane. The guy does ALL HIS OWN STUNTS. Please remember that when you checkout the first trailer for the new film below.

That shot of Tom Cruise riding a freakin’ motorcycle off a cliff while wearing a parachute is actually Tom Cruise. He rode a motorcycle off a cliff. FOR A MOVIE! Talking to Empire magazine he said the stunt was the most dangerous of his career “I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don’t want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that’s not going to end well.”