A new trailer for the highly-anticipated ELVIS directed by Baz Luhrmann is here and it’s giving audiences a closer look at Austin Butler’s impressive transformation into the legendary Elvis Presley.

The over 3-minute long trailer features Butler’s Elvis playing in front of rabid fans from his early days to his 1972 Madison Square Garden performances in his iconic white eyelet jumpsuit and cape.

Opposite Butler’s Elvis is Tom Hanks as the singer’s enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The film will explore the pair’s complex relationship over 20 years from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented level of stardom.

The trailer shows iconic moments of fangirls surging the stage and Elvis debuting his controversial and culture-shifting hip-shaking. Rounding out the cast, Olivia DeJonge will play one of the most significant people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.