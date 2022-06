Oh hello there, childhood. Disney are about to bless our lives and conscious with a live-action ‘Pinocchio’ movie.

Tom Hanks will star as wood carver Geppetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will be the puppet without strings himself.

‘Pinocchio’ will be available for streaming exclusively via Disney+ on ‘Disney Day 2022’ (September 8th). Check out the trailer below!