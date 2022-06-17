She was the biggest name in Hollywood during the 1950s and decades later Marilyn Monroe is back in the headlines.

First there was the dress incident with Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala and now we have our first look at the highly-anticipated film about her life, ‘Blonde’.

According to Netflix “”Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.”

Check out the trailer below to see Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049, No Time To Die, Knives Out) like you’ve never seen her before..

Ana De Armas on preparing for the role of Marilyn Monroe: “I studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it.”

