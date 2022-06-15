Ok now that we’ve stared at that photo for longer than we should on company time, let’s discuss.

The ensemble is led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and her long-time boy toy Ken. And with classic couple in the mix, fans continue to speculate about which of their other plastic playmates will appear (What about Skipper? Christie?). It’s rumoured that several Barbie and Ken characters factor into the plot, but no details from “Barbie” have been confirmed.

Since the announcement that Margot Robbie would be producing and starring in a live action Barbie movie, it soon became the most anticipated film of 2023.

The film will be directed by Greta Gerwig; Ladybird (2017) and Little Women (2019) writer and director.

In an interview with British Vogue Margot Robbie teased that taking on Barbie simultaneously “comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections.” “But with that come[s] a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” she told the mag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

As more details of the film emerge I think it’s safe to say they can keep releasing pics like these we’ll be happy!