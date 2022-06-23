The new ‘Barbie’ film, directed by Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (to name a few) is shaping up to be my most anticipated movie in a long time.

The first on set photos have emerged of Robbie rocking an all pink cowgirl fit as she speaks with Gerwig who’s also in all pink (slay).

greta gerwig back on set directing the world is healing pic.twitter.com/IXnL8za2Mo — lee pace is 6’5” (@IaureIheII) June 22, 2022

Ryan Gosling as cowboy Ken is something I didn’t know I needed until today.

Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling filmando Barbie em Los Angeles, ontem! 🎀 pic.twitter.com/yiVdLGa0iy — MRBR Photos (@mrbrphotos) June 23, 2022

margot robbie is literally barbie.. pic.twitter.com/287UItBdex — joe (@mcumagik) June 23, 2022

I love it here!

