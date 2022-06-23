The new ‘Barbie’ film, directed by Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (to name a few) is shaping up to be my most anticipated movie in a long time.

The first on set photos have emerged of Robbie rocking an all pink cowgirl fit as she speaks with Gerwig who’s also in all pink (slay).

 

Ryan Gosling as cowboy Ken is something I didn’t know I needed until today.

I love it here!

