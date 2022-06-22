It’s the franchise that Zeus, the god of lightning himself, couldn’t kill if he tried. Make sure your seatbelt’s on, we’re hitting the road with Vin Diesel once again.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise has been running since I was a child. Every movie gets more and more ridiculous and people freakin’ LOVE it.

If you’re into fast cars, batshit insane action sequences, and seeing at least one shimmering six pack then get excited, we’ve been given our first look at ‘Fast X’ the tenth instalment in the series.

Check out the first-look trailer below.