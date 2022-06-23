With ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ hitting Australian cinemas next month the cast and crew are well and truly on the promo-train. You may have seen Steve Carrell audition to be a Wiggle or the incredible festival lineup that was actually an advertisement for the soundtrack.

Now the marketing geniuses are back with a crossover we didn’t know we needed – Minions and The Office. The Office has a massive fanbase and with Steve Carrell starring in the American re-make, as well as being ‘Gru’ in the Minion films, it’s a nice overlap. Check it out below!