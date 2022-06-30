It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Ms Diaz on our screens but fear no more Charlie’s Angel’s fans, the queen of action-comedy is back!

She’s signed up to star in a Netflix film alongside Jamie Foxx aptly titled ‘Back in Action’. The storyline is being kept under wraps for the moment but considering Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing with a script written by Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors) it’s sure to be a wild ride.

Knowing she was a little nervous about un-retiring Jamie Foxx had a very famous friend of his give her some tips, check it out!

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022