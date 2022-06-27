After just over a month, Top Gun: Maverick has now crossed the $US1 billion mark at the global box office.

At $US1.006 billion ($AU1.44 billion), it currently stands as 2022’s highest grossing film worldwide.

In Australia, the Top Gun sequel has become one of the highest grossing films of all time, overtaking blockbusters like Titanic and The Lion King:

Spider-Man: No Way Home ($81.1 million)

Top Gun: Maverick ($64.16 million)

The Lion King ($64.1 million)

Avengers: Infinity War ($62 million)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($58 million)

Titanic ($57.7 million)

Meaning that in just 32 days, it’s pulled in a massive $64.16 million locally with more than 3.4 million of us Aussies having seen it on the big screen, some more than once.

It’s also still holding a Certified Fresh score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 99% audience score from 25,000+ verified ratings, which is pretty huge.

You can still catch it in cinemas now