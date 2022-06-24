Our favourite ethnic family is BACK and we couldn’t be more excited!

Nia Vardalos who plays Toula Portokalos made the big announcement on her Instagram that My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has begun filming in Athens, Greece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Vardalos (@niavardalos)

Not only will Nia be in on screen, but also off screen directing the third instalment of the movie series! This is Nia’s next feature film to direct since ‘I Hate Valentine’s Day’ in 2009.

The cast of the 3rd film is still under wraps, however we do know that unfortunately the late Michael Constantine who played Toula’s father won’t be in the film as he passed away last year before filming began.

There’s no estimated release date yet so stay tuned and hopefully we get to see our favourite family back on our screens very soon!