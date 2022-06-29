Directed by Ol Parker, the pic stars the duo in the story of a divorced couple who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) making the same mistake they made 25 years ago. Billie Lourd and Lily Lucas Bravo also star. Parker wrote the script with Daniel Pipski.

The film was shot in QLD over the course of a few months.

Watch the new trailer here:

