‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is not exactly the most highly acclaimed or anticipated film of the year. The animation that stems off the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise is set in the 1970’s and made a big wake on social media when it’s soundtrack artists were released. With artists like Diana Ross, Phoebe Bridgers, and Tame Impala just three of the jam packed lineup.

So why are we seeing kids wearing suits to go and see this children’s animation?

A new trend on TikTok and Twitter has taken shape over the past week, with groups of young moviegoers dressing in formal attire to attend “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in style. Dubbed with the title #Gentleminions, the hashtag has accrued 5 million views on TikTok, gaining such a level of prominence that Universal Pictures, the distributor behind the “Despicable Me” spinoff, issued a formal acknowledgement of the trend.

“To everyone showing up to ‘Minions’ in suits: we see you and we love you,” Universal wrote.

to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022

The trend hasn’t been met with complete acceptance however. A Twitter user shared a photo of a sign at ODEON Cinemas in the UK that read, “Due to recent disturbances following the #gentleminions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showing of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’ Thank you.”

Thoroughly entertained by this sign @ODEONCinemas and then saw a bunch of kids in suits refused entry! #gentleminions pic.twitter.com/zo7seJ5COl — 𝔾𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝔻𝕦𝕕𝕤 (@gillduds) July 3, 2022

Considering that a person who was seven years old when the first “Despicable Me” hit theatres in 2010 is now around the age of 19, it feels as though teens are trying to pay homage to a franchise that they basically group up with.