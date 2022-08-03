While in final stages, Warner Bros Discovery have announced that the Batgirl movie has been cancelled.

Reportedly, the movies budget was a factor in the unexpected decision, rising to nearly $90M (A$130M) due to being shot during the Covid pandemic. For a DC superhero movie, the budget is lower than average however, according Warner Bros Batgirl did not have the spectacle audiences would expect from a DC film and the film would not recoup its losses.

Batgirl was set to star a range of A- List celebrities including Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser.  The studio has confirmed the film would never be released in theatres or on streaming platforms.

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Batgirl DC Films DC Superheros features Warner Bros