While in final stages, Warner Bros Discovery have announced that the Batgirl movie has been cancelled.

Reportedly, the movies budget was a factor in the unexpected decision, rising to nearly $90M (A$130M) due to being shot during the Covid pandemic. For a DC superhero movie, the budget is lower than average however, according Warner Bros Batgirl did not have the spectacle audiences would expect from a DC film and the film would not recoup its losses.

Batgirl was set to star a range of A- List celebrities including Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser. The studio has confirmed the film would never be released in theatres or on streaming platforms.