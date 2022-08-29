Rumours have been circulating for quite some time about the singer joining the Marvel cinematic universe. It’s now official.

The exciting news was recently confirmed in a cover story Megan did with The Cut. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress,” she said. “I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

Megan will appear in an upcoming episode of the new series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’. While the singers exact role is still unknown, it could be anything from an obscure Marvel character to appearing as her true self.

Only time will tell!