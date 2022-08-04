Lady Gaga is officially confirmed to play Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.
The pop Icon shared an animated teaser on social media to announce the film, with the teaser seemingly confirming the sequel will be a musical.
Joker: Folie à Deux
10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022
Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released on October 10, 2024.
