Author of the famous Harry Potter books J.K. Rowling, has come forth explaining her absence from the Harry Potter Reunion, which was released earlier this year.

In a recent interview with British personality Graham Norton, J.K. Rowling brushed off Graham Norton’s comment saying she was “excluded” from the film stating she was actually asked to be apart of the reunion.

J.K. Rowling decided she didn’t want to do it, because she believed the reunion was more about the movies than the books. When first approached to participate in the reunion film, J.K. Rowling and her team determined that she would only appear via archived footage instead.

Even if this is 100% true explanation, many believe there would be some awkwardness between Rowling and the Stars of Harry Potter due to J.K Rowling anti-trans beliefs.

Needless to say, the chances of J.K. Rowling appearing on any future Harry Potter Reunions seem very unlikely.