The pop culture icons over at AV Club have put together a list of the best movies coming to Netflix this month and I HAD to share it. It’s full of “must see” flicks you’ll wanna enjoy again plus a bunch of new movies to add to your list of favs.

  1. Clueless
  2. A Knight’s Tale
  3. If Beale Street Could Talk
  4. Scarface
  5. Road House
  6. This Is 40
  7. This Is The End
  8. The Munsters
  9. Blonde
  10. A Clockwork Orange
  11. Collateral
  12. The Notebook
  13. The Bridges Of Madison County
  14. Bad Words
  15. Little Nicky

My top two picks from the list are: ‘This Is 40’ and ‘Blonde’ something old and something new, just like a wedding! Check out the trailer for both below.

 

