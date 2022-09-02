The pop culture icons over at AV Club have put together a list of the best movies coming to Netflix this month and I HAD to share it. It’s full of “must see” flicks you’ll wanna enjoy again plus a bunch of new movies to add to your list of favs.

Clueless A Knight’s Tale If Beale Street Could Talk Scarface Road House This Is 40 This Is The End The Munsters Blonde A Clockwork Orange Collateral The Notebook The Bridges Of Madison County Bad Words Little Nicky

My top two picks from the list are: ‘This Is 40’ and ‘Blonde’ something old and something new, just like a wedding! Check out the trailer for both below.

