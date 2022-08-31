Weird Al Yankovic is the king of parody songs. His reworked versions of Top 40 hits have garnered over a billion views on YouTube. Even if you don’t know his name, you’ve definitely heard one of his mock songs, and now he’s getting a movie.

The strangest pop-star to ever exist is getting what appears to be the strangest biopic to ever exist. Daniel Radcliffe stars as Weird Al and for some unknown reason is absolutely SHREDDED #DaddyRadcliffe. The movie is streaming exclusively through ‘Roku’ on September 8th which means at the time of writing there’s no legal way for Aussies to watch it but… like where there’s a will there’s a way, ya know? Check out the trailer below!