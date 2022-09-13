Get the popcorn ready and crack open The Santa Clause 1, 2 and 3 DVD’s (or Disney+)… Tim Allen is BACK!

‘The Santa Clauses’ is going to be a little different than the usual movies. This time it’s a tv series! The show will be released on Disney+ starting with the first two episodes on November 16.

The story follows Scott/Santa (Tim Allen) who celebrates his 65th birthday and realises he can’t be Santa forever. He begins to forget steps in his usual procedures and decides he needs to find a Santa replacement.

We won’t give away too much, check out the trailer for yourself: