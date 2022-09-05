Brendan Fraser has had an incredible weekend at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. His latest film The Whale premiered and received a 6-minute standing ovation. 

Fraser was visibly in shock by the audiences reaction and it’s given us even more of a reason to be his number one fan.

At one point, Fraser was reportedly preparing to exit the theatre, but the crowd’s applause convinced him to stay even longer.

In his role in The Whale, he plays Charlie, an online English teacher with severe obesity, Fraser underwent a prosthetic and makeup process that took up to six hours to apply.

The Whale first look: Brendan Fraser plays recluse affected by obesity | EW.com

