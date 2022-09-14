The award winning mastermind who wrote and directed ‘La La Land’ is back with a new epic adventure.

Damien Chazelle has pulled together two of Hollywood’s biggest names, Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt, to tell the story of 1920’s Los Angeles. The early years of Hollywood were full of unmatched decadence and depravity, ‘BABYLON’ shows it all. The film hits select cinemas on Christmas Day and is available everywhere January 6th 2023. Check out the trailer below!