Disney are well and truly in their ‘convert all our classics into live action movies’ era and I am LOVING IT. Cruella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, and a bunch more have already had the “let’s use real actors” treatment and it’s awesome. Even if you prefer the original you can’t deny introducing the wonder of Disney to a whole new generation is a thing of magic.

We’ve already heard a live action Pinocchio is on the way but over the weekend we were gifted our first look at the upcoming ‘The Little Mermaid’ live action. Starring Grammy Award nominated singer Halle Bailey the movie is set for a May 2023 release date. Check out the trailer below!