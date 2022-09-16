One of the greatest popstars of all time is FINALLY getting the movie she deserves.

‘I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY’ follows Whitney Houston’s journey from New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling artists artists of all time.

Staring Naomi Ackie the film is a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind the voice”. In cinemas this December. Check out the trailer below!