JINKIES!

In 2022 anything could happen really, so when your fav fictional mystery solver comes out as gay you can’t be surprised.

Velma from the long-running animated franchise ‘Scooby-Doo’ has been confirmed as gay in the recent Scooby-Doo movie. Apparently, it’s always been canon that she’s been into women.

Fans of Scooby-Doo are unsurprised, however, knowing deep down this character has always been a bit fruity.

Now fans are making new demands that the showrunners confirm that Shaggy is indeed a stoner.

