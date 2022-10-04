JINKIES!
In 2022 anything could happen really, so when your fav fictional mystery solver comes out as gay you can’t be surprised.
Velma from the long-running animated franchise ‘Scooby-Doo’ has been confirmed as gay in the recent Scooby-Doo movie. Apparently, it’s always been canon that she’s been into women.
Oh Velma’s gay but we’re supposed to go on acting like the rest of them are straight? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/g9vJ0Exe7F
— Ross N Johnson (@Rosserford) October 4, 2022
Fans of Scooby-Doo are unsurprised, however, knowing deep down this character has always been a bit fruity.
“velma has officially been confirmed lesbian!”
the entire gay community: pic.twitter.com/aRSIjWRViu
— eva (@shelbaldswife) October 4, 2022
Now fans are making new demands that the showrunners confirm that Shaggy is indeed a stoner.
If Velma can be gay officially like everyone speculated in the 60s then why can’t Shaggy be a canonical stoner?
We must make this happen#giveshaggyabong
— sort_of_amusing (@sortofamusing) October 4, 2022