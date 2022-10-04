JINKIES!

In 2022 anything could happen really, so when your fav fictional mystery solver comes out as gay you can’t be surprised.

Velma from the long-running animated franchise ‘Scooby-Doo’ has been confirmed as gay in the recent Scooby-Doo movie. Apparently, it’s always been canon that she’s been into women.

Oh Velma’s gay but we’re supposed to go on acting like the rest of them are straight? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/g9vJ0Exe7F — Ross N Johnson (@Rosserford) October 4, 2022

Fans of Scooby-Doo are unsurprised, however, knowing deep down this character has always been a bit fruity.

“velma has officially been confirmed lesbian!” the entire gay community: pic.twitter.com/aRSIjWRViu — eva (@shelbaldswife) October 4, 2022

Now fans are making new demands that the showrunners confirm that Shaggy is indeed a stoner.

If Velma can be gay officially like everyone speculated in the 60s then why can’t Shaggy be a canonical stoner? We must make this happen#giveshaggyabong — sort_of_amusing (@sortofamusing) October 4, 2022

