‘A Christmas Story’ may have come out in 1983 but I can guarantee you’ve seen it at least once on free-to-air around Christmas time.

It’s a classic that follows young Ralphie Parker’s Christmas shenanigans and Ralphie is coming back!

HBO Max just released a teaser trailer of ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ nope, not a typo, that’s its actual name. In the sneak peek we see Ralphie’s childhood home exactly as it appears in the original film before an adult Ralphie slides on his signature glasses.

The film follows Ralphie (all grown up) taking his own kids back to his childhood home to give them a magical Christmas like the ones he enjoyed growing up. Check out the clip below!