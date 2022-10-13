Charles Dickens may have written ‘A Christmas Carol’ in the 19th Century but that hasn’t stopped every movie studio to ever exist from making their own version of the story.

You know the classic tale of someone being visited by the ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future but you’ve never seen it with Deadpool and the guy from Step Brothers. Get keen.

This retelling will be from the perspective of the ghosts rather than the main protagonist for a change which will also be pretty neat to see!

‘Spirited’ will hit cinemas Nov.11 and Apple TV+ Nov. 18. Check out the trailer below.